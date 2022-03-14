Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Drops By 47.5%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,761,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 3,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QRNNF remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Monday. Aurizon has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

