Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 53.7%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.66.

BNPQY opened at $26.36 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

