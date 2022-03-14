Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 59.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DSM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.