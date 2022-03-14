Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 59.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

