Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Expands By 35.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,858,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 8,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.04 on Monday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.