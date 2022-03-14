Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Decreases By 29.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUK stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

