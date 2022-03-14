Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Decreases By 52.1%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DKLRF remained flat at $$0.39 on Monday. Decklar Resources has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
