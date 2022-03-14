Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Rises By 154.5%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the February 13th total of 141,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

