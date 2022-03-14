Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Drops By 38.7%

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

