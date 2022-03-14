Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 30.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.836 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.
