Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 30.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.836 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

