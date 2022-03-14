Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Decreases By 62.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FGM opened at $42.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

