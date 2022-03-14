Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 33.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.
Shares of FTGC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 84,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,854. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.