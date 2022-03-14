Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 33.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of FTGC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 84,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,854. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.662 per share. This represents a $6.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

