Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Expands By 93.0%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Golden Falcon Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

