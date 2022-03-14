Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Declines By 35.3%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.18.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

