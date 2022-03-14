Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 33.1%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.