Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Decreases By 38.6%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

PDP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,152. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

