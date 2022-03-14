Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Increases By 160.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43.
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
