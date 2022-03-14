Short Interest in Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Grows By 100.0%

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rafina Innovations stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Rafina Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Rafina Innovations Company Profile

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

