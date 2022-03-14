Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Decreases By 52.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,469. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.90. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

