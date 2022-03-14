Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Decreases By 52.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,469. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.90. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
