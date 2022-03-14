Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Drops By 46.5%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GCTAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. 26,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
