Short Interest in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Rises By 50.0%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
YORUY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Yokohama Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)
