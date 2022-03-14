Short Interest in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Rises By 50.0%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

YORUY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Yokohama Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Get Yokohama Rubber alerts:

Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokohama Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokohama Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.