Short Interest in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Decreases By 50.0%

TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPBAU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,227,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Shares of TPBAU opened at $9.81 on Monday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

