Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 29.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

