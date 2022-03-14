Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 29.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
