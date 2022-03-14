Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Declines By 38.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.26 on Monday. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

