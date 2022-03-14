Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 36.0%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.22) to €43.00 ($46.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

