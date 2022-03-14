Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 146.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:IGI opened at $18.55 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.