Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 146.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IGI opened at $18.55 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

