Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

SIG traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,609. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

