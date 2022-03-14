Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.29

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 20817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
