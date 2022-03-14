Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.29

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 20817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

