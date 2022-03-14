Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €90.40 ($98.26) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a one year high of €153.20 ($166.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.26.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

