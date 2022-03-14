Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,188. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

