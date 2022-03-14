Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.41. 58,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,417. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

