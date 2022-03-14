Sippican Capital Advisors Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.08. 2,138,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

