Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.50. 286,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

