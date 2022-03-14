Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $83.19. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256. The firm has a market cap of $579.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

