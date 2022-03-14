Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter.

