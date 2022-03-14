Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.