Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.12

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1072961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.