Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.12

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1072961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11.
In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
