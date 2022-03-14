SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLGWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.18. 68,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

