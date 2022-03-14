Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

SMFKY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

