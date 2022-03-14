SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SNC stock traded down C$1.07 on Monday, reaching C$31.72. 154,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,245. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.03.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

