SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.