Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $200.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($271.74) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. Soitec has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

