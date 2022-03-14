Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.72 on Monday. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

