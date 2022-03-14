Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SHLE opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

