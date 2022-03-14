Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SHLE opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
