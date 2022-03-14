Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,474,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

