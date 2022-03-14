Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.
Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,474,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
