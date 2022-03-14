SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

OTCMKTS SBRKF opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

