SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
OTCMKTS SBRKF opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
