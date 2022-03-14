SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

