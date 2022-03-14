Spire Wealth Management Acquires 31,987 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

