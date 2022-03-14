Spire Wealth Management Acquires 783 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.