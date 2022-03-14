Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

