Spire Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

