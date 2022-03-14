Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

